Arkansas State takes on Texas State, looks for 7th straight home win

Texas State Bobcats (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Red Wolves take on Texas State.

The Red Wolves are 8-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 1.5.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Texas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Nighael Ceaser averaging 0.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is averaging 16.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Mason Harrell is averaging 10.6 points for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.