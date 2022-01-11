Arkansas looks to end streak vs Mizzou

Missouri (7-7, 1-1) vs. Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks…

Missouri (7-7, 1-1) vs. Arkansas (10-5, 0-3)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks to extend Arkansas’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas’ last SEC win came against the Missouri Tigers 70-64 on March 12, 2021. Missouri is coming off a big 92-86 win in its last outing over then-No. 15 Alabama.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas’ JD Notae has averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Davonte Davis has put up 10 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Tigers, Kobe Brown has averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Ronnie DeGray III has put up 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 25.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Razorbacks are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-5 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Tigers are 5-0 when recording at least 16 offensive rebounds and 2-7 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 80.1 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 29th nationally. The Missouri defense has allowed 71.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th).

