Arkansas hosts West Virginia after Notae’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -8.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after JD Notae scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 64-55 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-1 at home. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-3 away from home. West Virginia averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Notae is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Taz Sherman is averaging 18.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

