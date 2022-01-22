Arkansas holds off Texas A&M’s late rally, wins 76-73 in OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory on Saturday night.

Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime.

But Arkansas jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks’ Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk.

Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) avenged a five-point loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 8 and are 8-1 at home against the Aggies since the 2012-13 season.

Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2), which lost 64-58 to No. 12 Kentucky, has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Williams collected his fourth double-double in five games for the Razorbacks, with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-best six steals. Umude finished with 15 points and Au’Diese Toney added 12.

Taylor scored a career-high 25 points to lead Texas A&M. Jackson had 13 points and Tyrece Radford added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks led 64-58 with 58 seconds to play in regulation, but Umude fouled Jackson on a 3-point shot. Jackson made all three free throws and later Hassan Diarra hit a 3 with 9.1 seconds to go. The Razorbacks didn’t get off a shot on their last possession.

Texas A&M plays at No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. Arkansas is on the road against Mississippi on Wednesday.

