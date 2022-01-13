CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Arkansas coach Musselman to miss games after surgery

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:02 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas announced men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday’s game at LSU.

Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.

A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured on a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn’t ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.

Arkansas is off to an 11-5 start, including a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

