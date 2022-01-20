CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Arians leads South Dakota…

Arians leads South Dakota State past St. Thomas (MN) 92-77

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo also scored 15 points and Douglas Wilson had 14 points.

Ryan Lindberg had 18 points for the Tommies (8-9, 2-3). Anders Nelson added 13 points and Riley Miller had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up