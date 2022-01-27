Archibald leads Louisiana Tech against Rice after 27-point game

Rice Owls (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -11; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the Rice Owls after Amorie Archibald scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in C-USA with 14.4 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 4-3 in conference matchups. Rice is fourth in C-USA with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 7.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Archibald is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Carl Pierre is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

