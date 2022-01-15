CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Archambault scores 25 in…

Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota’s rout of Omaha

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in double figures and South Dakota defeated Omaha 105-70 on Saturday,

Hunter Goodrick had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit).

Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti had 11 points each for the Mavericks (3-16, 2-6).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up