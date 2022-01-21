Archambault leads South Dakota against St. Thomas after 25-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 2-3 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 2-3 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Mason Archambault scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 105-70 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies have gone 4-3 in home games. St. Thomas averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Coyotes have gone 3-3 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 0.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tommies. Anders Nelson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

