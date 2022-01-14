CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Anosike carries CS Fullerton past CS Northridge 79-64

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:42 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had a career-high 33 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Thursday night.

Damari Milstead had 10 points for Cal State Fullerton (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dante Maddox Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had 10 points.

Miles James had 14 points for the Matadors (5-9, 1-2). Onyi Eyisi added 13 points. Atin Wright had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

