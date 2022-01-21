CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Anigwe scores 16 to lift UC Davis over CS Northridge 64-47

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 12:48 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Anigwe registered 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Davis got past Cal State Northridge 64-47 on Thursday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for UC Davis (8-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Elijah Pepper had 13 points.

Cal State Northridge scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Atin Wright had 14 points for the Matadors (5-11, 1-4). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Fidelis Okereke had seven rebounds.

