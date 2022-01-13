Andrews lifts Loyola (Md.) past Lafayette 74-60

Jaylin Andrews had 21 points as Loyola (Md.) defeated Lafayette 74-60 on Thursday night.

Cam Spencer had 14 points for Loyola (Md.) (10-6, 4-1 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Veljko Ilic added 14 points. Kenneth Jones had 10 points and nine assists.

Lafayette scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Neal Quinn had 15 points and five assists for the Leopards (3-11, 0-3). Leo O’Boyle added 13 points. CJ Fulton had 12 points.

