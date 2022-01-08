CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Anderson sparks Western Kentucky past FIU 84-71

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:19 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson had 16 points as Western Kentucky defeated Florida International 84-71 in Conference USA action on Saturday.

Camron Justice and Luke Frampton added 15 points apiece for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-1). Jamarion Sharp had 14 points and blocked three shots.

Tevin Brewer had 20 points and nine assists to pace the Panthers (10-5, 0-2). Seth Pinkney added 10 points.

