Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys square off against the TCU Horned Frogs

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

TCU Horned Frogs (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes Oklahoma State and TCU face off on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have gone 5-4 at home. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 2.0.

The Horned Frogs are 2-1 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Cowboys and Horned Frogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Mike Miles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

