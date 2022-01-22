CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Anderson lifts Idaho past…

Anderson lifts Idaho past Sacramento St. 73-72 in OT

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevante Anderson had 17 points as Idaho narrowly beat Sacramento State 73-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Mikey Dixon had 14 points for Idaho (4-14, 1-7 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Jemeil King added 10 points. Rashad Smith had six rebounds.

After entering the locker room at the half with a 33-25 lead, Idaho managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by eight points in the second half. The Hornets’ 42 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Zach Chappell scored a career-high 30 points for the Hornets (5-9, 1-6). Bryce Fowler added 22 points and seven rebounds. Teiano Hardee had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up