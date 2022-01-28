Anderson leads Idaho against Montana State after 22-point performance

Idaho Vandals (5-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (5-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Montana State Bobcats after Trevante Anderson scored 22 points in Idaho’s 81-62 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in home games. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Mohamed averaging 5.5.

The Vandals are 2-8 against conference opponents. Idaho is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last matchup 92-72 on Jan. 7. Xavier Bishop scored 20 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohamed is averaging 8.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bishop is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Vandals. Mikey Dixon is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.