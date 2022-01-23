American hosts Lafayette after Nelson’s 23-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Patriot) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts…

Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Patriot)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Connor Nelson scored 23 points in American’s 78-73 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. American has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards are 1-3 in Patriot play. Lafayette allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is averaging 10 points for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 67.8% over the past 10 games for American.

Neal Quinn is shooting 55.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.