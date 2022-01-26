American hosts Holy Cross after Gates’ 32-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-14, 1-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 1-5 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-14, 1-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the American Eagles after Gerrale Gates scored 32 points in Holy Cross’ 68-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. American allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Crusaders are 1-4 in conference matchups. Holy Cross has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Matt Rogers is shooting 68.5% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for American.

Gates is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders. Judson Martindale is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.