A&M, Georgia start conference play

Texas A&M (11-2, 0-0) vs. Georgia (5-8, 0-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Georgia meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas A&M finished with two wins and eight losses, while Georgia won seven games and lost 11.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quenton Jackson is averaging 13.7 points to lead the way for the Aggies. Marcus Williams is also a primary contributor, producing 10.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Braelen Bridges, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Aaron Cook has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Aggies are 2-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. The Georgia defense has forced 10.9 turnovers per game this year and 10.6 per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Georgia has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three contests while Texas A&M has assists on 61 of 102 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.9 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the nation. Georgia has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.9 percent through 13 games (ranking the Bulldogs 329th among Division I teams).

