Aluma and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit conference foe Florida State

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Mills and the Florida State Seminoles host Keve Aluma and the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC play.

The Seminoles are 8-1 in home games. Florida State is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hokies are 2-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Seminoles. Anthony Polite is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hokies. Aluma is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

