CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Allen-Tovar leads New Mexico…

Allen-Tovar leads New Mexico against Fresno State after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jay Allen-Tovar scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 93-91 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos have gone 6-5 in home games. New Mexico is fifth in the MWC shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Clay Patterson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 3.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 13 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up