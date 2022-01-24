CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Allen-Tovar leads New Mexico against Fresno State after 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jay Allen-Tovar scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 93-91 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos are 6-5 in home games. New Mexico has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 57.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Anthony Holland averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Orlando Robinson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

