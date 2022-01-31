Allen, Texas Longhorns take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Williams and the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders host Timmy Allen and the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action.

The Red Raiders are 13-0 in home games. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 scoring 74.8 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Longhorns are 5-3 in Big 12 play. Texas averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Courtney Ramey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Carr is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

