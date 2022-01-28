CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Allen leads New Mexico…

Allen leads New Mexico State against Grand Canyon after 26-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-4, 5-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (17-3, 6-1 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Teddy Allen scored 26 points in New Mexico State’s 72-58 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies are 8-1 in home games. New Mexico State is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 5-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Holland Woods is shooting 34.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up