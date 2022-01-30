CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Allen carries New Mexico St. over Grand Canyon 71-61

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:20 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 28 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Saturday night.

Allen made all 12 of his free throws.

Jabari Rice had 18 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (17-3, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

The Antelopes’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a New Mexico State opponent this season.

Holland Woods had 23 points for the Antelopes (14-5, 4-3). Taeshon Cherry added 10 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 10 points.

