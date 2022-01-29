CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Allen and the Georgia State Panthers take on conference foe UL Monroe

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-11, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Russell Harrison and the UL Monroe Warhawks host Corey Allen and the Georgia State Panthers.

The Warhawks are 7-4 in home games. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 1-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kane Williams is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Allen is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

