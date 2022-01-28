Alcorn State hosts Southern following Saddler’s 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (10-9, 6-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-13, 5-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (10-9, 6-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-13, 5-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Alcorn State Braves after Jayden Saddler scored 21 points in Southern’s 100-72 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves are 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 6-1 in SWAC play. Southern leads the SWAC with 13.1 assists. Saddler leads the Jaguars with 4.3.

The Braves and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Tyrone Lyons is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Saddler is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.