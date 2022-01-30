Alcorn State hosts Grambling after Christon’s 22-point performance

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-13, 6-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-13, 6-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Alcorn State Braves after Cameron Christon scored 22 points in Grambling’s 73-64 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 2-1 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Brewton averaging 1.8.

The Tigers are 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Christon is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.