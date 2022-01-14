Alcorn State faces Texas Southern, aims for 4th straight win

Texas Southern Tigers (5-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-11, 3-0 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (4-11, 3-0 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Texas Southern.

The Braves have gone 0-0 at home. Alcorn State gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 31.8% from deep. Andrew Malveaux III leads the Tigers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Braves and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 6.2 points for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

PJ Henry is averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.