Alcorn State, Alabama A&M meet in conference play

Alcorn State (2-11, 1-0) vs. Alabama A&M (3-9, 2-0) Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama…

Alcorn State (2-11, 1-0) vs. Alabama A&M (3-9, 2-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Alcorn State in a SWAC matchup. Alcorn State won 65-50 at Jackson State in its last outing. Alabama A&M is coming off a 72-67 win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jalen Johnson is putting up 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a key contributor, producing 13.4 points per game. The Braves are led by Lenell Henry, who is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-9 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 66 points. The Braves are 0-11 when allowing 62 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alcorn State’s Darrious Agnew has attempted two 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.2 percent. The Braves have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

