Albany (NY) visits Vermont following Horton’s 23-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-11, 5-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-4, 7-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -16.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Vermont Catamounts after Jamel Horton scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 64-53 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts have gone 8-0 at home. Vermont is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Great Danes are 5-3 in conference matchups. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Horton is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

