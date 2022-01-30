CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Albany (NY) visits Vermont after Davis’ 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 1:42 AM

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-11, 5-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 7-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Ryan Davis scored 21 points in Vermont’s 81-68 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Catamounts are 8-0 in home games. Vermont has an 11-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes are 5-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 29.3% from deep. Matt Cerruti paces the Great Danes shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The Catamounts and Great Danes meet Monday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Shungu is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 16.2 points. Davis is shooting 68.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Cerruti is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Great Danes. Jamel Horton is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

