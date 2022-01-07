Albany, New Hampshire seek first conference win

Albany (4-9, 0-1) vs. New Hampshire (5-5, 0-1) Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Albany (4-9, 0-1) vs. New Hampshire (5-5, 0-1)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany squares off against New Hampshire as both teams look for its first America East win of the season. Albany fell 88-79 at home to Binghamton in its last outing. New Hampshire lost 82-68 at Vermont in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jayden Martinez, Nick Guadarrama and Tayler Mattos have combined to score 42 percent of New Hampshire’s points this season. For Albany, De’Vondre Perry, Jamel Horton, Jarvis Doles and Paul Newman have combined to account for 49 percent of all Albany scoring.DOMINANT DE’VONDRE: Perry has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Albany is 0-8 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: New Hampshire has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent New Hampshire offense has turned the ball over on just 12.4 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.5 percent of all Albany possessions have resulted in a turnover.

