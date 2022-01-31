CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Alabama State plays Florida A&M after Young’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 4-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays the Florida A&M Rattlers after Trace Young scored 21 points in Alabama State’s 79-73 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 4-3 at home. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Christian McCray averaging 1.5.

The Rattlers are 6-2 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Jackson is averaging 4.4 points for the Hornets. Young is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

MJ Randolph is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Keith Littles is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

