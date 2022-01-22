CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Alabama comes back twice to get past Missouri, 86-76

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:49 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points and dished nine assists off the bench and Alabama used a late 11-0 run to overcome Missouri, 86-76 on Saturday.

Missouri built a 21-7 lead in the first half only to have the Crimson Tide rally to tie it at 25-25 on a free throw by JD Davison with 5:17 left in the first half.

The Tigers pushed their lead back to double digits and led 63-49 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Jarron Coleman less than 14 minutes left.

After Amari Davis’ layup to make it 69-59 with 9:22 left, Quinerly hit two free throws and followed them with a layup and Keon Ellis hit a 3-pointer off a Quinerly feed to get Alabama within three. Quinerly tied the game at 73 with a layup with 5:16 left during an 11-0 run that put the Tide up, 79-73 with less than three minutes remaining. Shackelford hit a 3, and his two free throws with :08 left set the final margin.

Davison had 17 points for Alabama.

Coleman hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and led Missouri with 17 points. Dajuan Gordon, Javon Pickett and Davis each added 11 points and Kobe Brown pulled down 10 rebounds.

Alabama (13-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) now owns an 12-7 edge in the all-time series, but the Tigers (8-10, 2-4) had won three straight coming into the game.

The teams split their regular season slate, with each winning on its home floor. Missouri won 92-86 two weeks ago.

Alabama travels to face Georgia Tuesday. Missouri returns home to host No. 2 Auburn Tuesday before facing No. 15 Iowa State on the road Saturday.

