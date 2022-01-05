ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Alabama A&M beats Mississippi Valley State 72-67

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 11:38 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Alabama A&M beat winless Mississippi Valley State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Dailin Smith had 15 points for Alabama A&M (3-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks added 14 points. Cameron Tucker had 12 points and six rebounds.

Devin Gordon scored a career-high 32 points for the Delta Devils (0-12, 0-2). Robert Carpenter added 17 points. Gary Grant had eight rebounds.

