CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie powers Youngstown State…

Akuchie powers Youngstown State past Milwaukee 86-72

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie scored a career-high 33 points to propel Youngstown State to an 86-72 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Akuchie buried 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon League). Akuchie added eight rebounds. William Dunn hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 on 6-of-7 shooting. Dwayne Cohill sank 9 of 12 foul shots, scoring 16. Myles Hunter had 12 points off the bench.

Jordan Lathon made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 20 to pace the Panthers (7-15, 5-8). Deandre Gholston had 13 points — on 3-of-12 shooting — with six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up