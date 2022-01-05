ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie leads Youngstown State…

Akuchie leads Youngstown State over Robert Morris 64-60

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 15 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Jamir Thomas added seven rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 15 points for the Colonials (2-11, 0-4). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up