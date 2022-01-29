Akuchie and the Youngstown State Penguins host conference foe Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-10, 5-6 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-10, 5-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Youngstown State and Milwaukee face off on Saturday.

The Penguins have gone 7-5 in home games. Youngstown State averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-7 in Horizon play. Milwaukee has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Penguins won the last matchup 70-68 on Dec. 3. Tevin Olison scored 18 points points to help lead the Penguins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Akuchie is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Joey St. Pierre is averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. DeAndre Gholston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.