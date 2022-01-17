CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Akron hosts Western Michigan…

Akron hosts Western Michigan following Norman’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 0-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-5, 2-2 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 26 points in Western Michigan’s 70-62 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips are 7-1 in home games. Akron scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 0-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Mack Smith is averaging 8.6 points for the Broncos. Norman is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up