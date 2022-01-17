Akron hosts Western Michigan following Norman’s 26-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 0-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-5, 2-2 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-12, 0-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-5, 2-2 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 26 points in Western Michigan’s 70-62 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips are 7-1 in home games. Akron scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 0-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is averaging 13.6 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Mack Smith is averaging 8.6 points for the Broncos. Norman is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.