Akron faces Eastern Michigan after Trimble’s 33-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-2 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-2 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 33 points in Akron’s 91-66 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Zips are 8-1 on their home court. Akron is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Enrique Freeman leads the Zips with 10.6 boards.

The Eagles are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Zips and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 12.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Zips. Trimble is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

James Scott is averaging 13 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.