CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Akin carries California Baptist…

Akin carries California Baptist over Tarleton State 88-84

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Daniel Akin had 22 points and 14 rebounds as California Baptist narrowly defeated Tarleton State 88-84 on Thursday night.

Akin shot 12 for 14 from the line. He added six blocks.

Reed Nottage had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for California Baptist (12-6, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Tre Armstrong added 14 points. Ty Rowell had 12 points.

Tarleton State totaled 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tahj Small had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Texans (8-12, 3-4). Freddy Hicks added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Noah McDavid had 15 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up