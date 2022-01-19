CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers take on conference foe Tarleton State

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-6, 1-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-11, 3-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Cal Baptist in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Texans are 7-1 in home games. Tarleton State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Taran Armstrong averaging 1.2.

The Texans and Lancers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montre’ Gipson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Texans. Tahj Small is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Tre Armstrong averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin is shooting 62.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

