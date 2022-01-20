CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Akenten lifts SE Missouri…

Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 14 points for the Tigers (7-11, 2-4). Dedric Boyd added 13 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 10 points.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up