Air Force visits Boise State on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Falcons face Boise State.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 in home games. Boise State scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-2 in MWC play. Air Force has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. A.J. Walker is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

