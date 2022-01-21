Air Force hosts Colorado State following Roddy’s 21-point performance

Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-7, 2-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-7, 2-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the Air Force Falcons after David Roddy scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 80-74 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Falcons are 6-1 in home games. Air Force gives up 61.0 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Rams are 4-1 against conference opponents. Colorado State averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last matchup on Jan. 5. Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Walker is averaging 16.2 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Roddy is averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

