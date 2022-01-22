CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Aimaq leads Utah Valley to 58-41 victory over Lamar

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:37 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 58-41 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Aimaq made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Connor Harding had 12 points and Le’Tre Darthard scored 11. Tim Ceaser had nine rebounds.

Lincoln Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-17, 0-6), who have now lost 10 games in a row.

C.J. Roberts, the Cardinals’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, had only seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

