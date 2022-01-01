NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Aimaq leads Utah Valley…

Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Tarleton State 77-55

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Connor Harding scored 17 and Utah Valley thumped Tarleton State 77-55 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) now have won three of their last four following a two-game skid.

Tim Fuller added 13 points for Utah Valley (10-4, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference). The Wolverines recorded a season-high 12-blocked shots.

Shamir Bogues scored 17 points for the Texans (6-9, 1-1), Freddy Hicks scored 14, and Montre Gipson scored 11, grabbed nine rebounds and collected five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up