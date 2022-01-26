Aimaq and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on conference foe Chicago State

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-13, 2-4 WAC) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-13, 2-4 WAC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fardaws Aimaq and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars on Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 in home games. Chicago State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines are 4-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 2.3.

The Cougars and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betson is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Aimaq is averaging 19.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.