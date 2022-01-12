CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Addae-Wusu leads Saint John’s (NY) against UConn after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (10-4, 1-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -11; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) visits the UConn Huskies after Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 20 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 83-73 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 6-1 in home games. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 6.4.

The Red Storm are 1-1 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Huskies and Red Storm face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 7.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Huskies. R.J. Cole is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Julian Champagnie is scoring 20.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is averaging 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

